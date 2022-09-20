Shefali Shah has totally crossed all the levels of expectations with constant delivery of excellent performance with her series like Human, Jalsa, Darlings, and now Delhi Crime 2. While the actress ruled the hearts of the audience and critics, she is also making her mark on prestigious award functions and now she went on to grab recognition at the Apoxiomeno award.

As Delhi Crime 2 has been recently released, the audience went on to see a whole new avatar of Shefali. The actress truly took her character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS in the series to the next level which made her win the best actress award at the Police Award Arts Festival Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1, whereas the director Richie Mehta won the best director. While the audience showered immense love for the actress for her amazing performance in Delhi Crime, this win for the actress has certainly been a big thing that has added extra stars to her ever-shining career as an actor.

Taking to her social media, the actress posted beautiful pictures from her time at the event. She wore a beautiful saree representing the culture of our nation on an international stage. She wrote in the caption –

“International award in two days 😁😁😁

It’s an absolute honour to be receiving Police Award Arts Festival @festivalipaaf Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1. #RichieMehta best director and me best actress. And am even more honoured to share it with a man I love, respect and with whom I’ve had the honour of creating a legacy that’s for prosterity.”

Moreover, Shefali has recently won the award for wonderful international memory prize at Alberto Sordi Family Award. Adding to this, Shefali also won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa’. This is an absolute wonder from the actress that she is constantly making her place in the industry by giving amazing performances one after the other.

On the work front, as Shefali recently impressed us with her excellent performance in Delhi Crime 2, she will be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.