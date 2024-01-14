On the two years anniversary of Human , Shefali Shah talked about her character and said, “Dr. Gauri Nath is a character i never want to meet in real life”

Shefali Shah is one of the most prolific actresses in Bollywood who marks a distinct charm, grabbing the spotlight in every project she appears in. While the leading actress has given us several solid performances, a one performance which shines high in her list of impressive works is ‘Human’.The widely acclaimed show ‘Human’ has completed its two years of release today.

The medical thriller show features an the talented actress in the character of Dr Gauri Nath. Celebrating the two years release anniversary of the show, the actres shared series of pictures on the social media. The pictures shared by actress shows the glimpse from the sets where she is seen with her husband and director of the show Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Sharing the pictures, she wrote,

“2 years of #Human”

Talking about her character and the two years anniversary, Shefali Shah said , "Playing Dr. Gauri Nath on screen in 'Human' was a special experience for me cause It was a unique character. It completes two Successful years, and is still loved and watched repeatedly. Infact we have been asked all the time when will season 2 come. It was the coming together of an amazing team which excels in every department, the cast, crew, the writers. Dr. Gauri Nath is a character i never want to meet in real life. Basically she is 'JOKER' in 'DIANA'S body. A mind that is dark, Manipulative and wicked as in a demure,soft spoken,gentle demeanour. It was a very exciting but unconventional route. We knew it was risky , it could be unaccepted. But my directors vipul and Moses supported my gut and thank god it worked. To the point people still love the show and can't wait to see HUMAN season 2."

While Shefali Shah had a spectacular last year with ‘Three of US’, all eyes are now on her highly-anticipated third season of ‘Delhi Crime’ amongst other interesting projects.