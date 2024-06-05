From Gallan Goodiyan to Dil Dhadakne Do, here are 5 songs from Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment’s Dil Dhadakne Do we absolutely loved!

“Dil Dhadakne Do,” directed by Zoya Akhtar is celebrating its 9th anniversary. A film that brought to us a blend of family drama, comedy, and romance, making it an enjoyable watch. With an ensemble cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar, the film delivers stellar performances and compelling character arcs. Additionally, the music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy adds a memorable touch to the storytelling. Let’s take a look at the 5 songs from the movie that we absolutely love:

Gallan Goodiyan: A lively and infectious song that has become a favorite among music lovers with its signature hook steps constantly ruling the dance floors. The song’s energetic beats, catchy lyrics, and vibrant Punjabi influences make it an instant hit at parties and special occasions. The song’s feel-good vibe and the seamless blend of traditional and contemporary musical elements ensure that it remains a timeless favorite.

Girls Like to Swing – It is a highly spirited and vivacious song that has captured the hearts of many. The accompanying visuals feature Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma delivering an energetic and captivating dance performance that exudes confidence and joy. Its catchy tune and upbeat tempo make it a perfect anthem for celebrations and moments of carefree dancing. The song perfectly celebrate the spirit of girls.

Pehli Baar – A romantic and heartfelt song that has become a beloved favorite among the listeners. Above that the on-screen chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma enhances the song’s charm, as their playful and genuine interactions bring the lyrics to life. “Pehli Baar” resonates with listeners for its relatable theme and its ability to evoke the nostalgic feeling of first love.

Phir Hi Yeh zindagi – Composed by the talented trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song beautifully blends soft rock with orchestral elements, creating a serene atmosphere. Its lyrical depth and melodic beauty make it a favorite for those seeking a reflective and meaningful musical experience.

Dil Dhadakne Do – The title track is a vibrant melody and energetic song that has won the hearts of many listeners. The song’s energetic tempo and infectious rhythm make it an instant mood-lifter, perfect for moments of celebration and excitement.