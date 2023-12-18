Couple Goals: Genelia D’Souza pens heartfelt birthday note for Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D’Souza set the birthday vibes in motion by extending heartfelt wishes to her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, on his 45th birthday. The Bollywood power couple radiated charm in a stylish black and white photo shared on Genelia’s Instagram. Dressed in chic attire, they sported beaming smiles, encapsulating the essence of their relationship.

In her touching message, Genelia didn’t hold back, declaring Riteish as “the greatest man in the entire universe and all mine.” The sentiment was underscored by a green heart emoji, amplifying the endearing nature of her birthday wish. This public display of affection between the couple resonated with fans, offering a glimpse into the love that defines their relationship.

Riteish, clearly moved by his wife’s sweet gesture, reciprocated with an expression of love. “I love you Baiko – you have no idea what you mean to me… you make my day special .. you make my life special,” he shared, punctuating his words with green heart emojis, echoing the colour of love.

Genelia wishes Riteish Deshmukh with a beautiful picture

In the photo the couple looked adorable in the stylish casual adorns. Riteish Deshmukh looked dapper in his black dungaree that he topped on his tie dye t-shirt. On the other hand, Genelia can be seen in her all-black jumpsuit, teamed with casual hairdo and minimal makeup. Genelia shared the picture in monochromatic tone.

Check out the beautiful photo here:

Soon after Genelia shared the picture on her social media handle, several fans flooded the comment section with love and warmth filled wishes to the Housefull actor. One wrote, “The cutest couple ever @geneliad . When i See their couple goals, I really wish to marry” another wrote, “Happy Birthday @riteishd sir from all suniel Shetty sir fan’s 🎂💐 God bless you always”