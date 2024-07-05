Couple Goals: Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Caught Candid In Latest Instagram Photoshoot

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are the most loved couples in town. After dating, the duo made their relationship official on Instagram. Later, on February 21, 2024, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa with their family, friends, and close ones. In the latest Instagram story, the duo showcases their stunning chemistry in their latest photoshoot. Check out the photos below!

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani’s Photoshoot-

Taking to Instagram post, Rakul Preet Singh shared photos of her wearing a striking off-shoulder, full sleeves, side midriff cut-out with bodycon fitting western dress. She styles her hair in middle-partition, tight bun hairstyle, adding a touch of classic elegance.

Rakul chose a minimal base for her makeup, using dramatic shimmery eyeshadow and pastel pink lipstick, creating a timeless look. She complemented her outfit with a gorgeous gold heart-shaped necklace and a ring.

Jackky Bhagnan looks dashing in a blue and white tuxedo, which features a white shirt, dark blue blazer, and matching pants. He styles his look in a puff and sleek back hairstyle, adding a sophisticated touch to his appearance. He accessories his outfit with ear hoops and pairs it with black shoes to complete his suave look.

The couple’s impeccable fashion choices and their undeniable chemistry make this picture a memorable and stylish moment.

