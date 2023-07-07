ADVERTISEMENT
Couple Goals: Shruti Haasan and beau Santanu Hazarika go on popcorn date, video viral

A video has gone viral as we could spot Shruti Haasan and Sanatanu Hazarika together at a mall, where the couple can be seen enjoying popcorn, however Shruti declines to have it as latter offers it to her

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Jul,2023 19:30:15
Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are setting couple goals in and out. Their social media posts and public appearances reflect the love and happiness they share. Whether it’s attending events together or simply enjoying quality time, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika showcase a deep bond that resonates with their fans.

Shruti Haasan and her beau Santanu Hazarika recently made headlines as a video of their adorable popcorn date went viral. The couple was spotted at a mall, engrossed in a sweet moment as they indulged in a box of popcorn. In the video, Santanu is seen offering the popcorn to Shruti, but she declines, letting us know that how she keeps check on what she eats. The video quickly captured the attention of fans, who couldn’t help but swoon over the couple’s cute gesture.

Here take a look at the video shared by Viral Bhayani:

The page further wrote, “The healthy diet peeps out there!! This is Gluten free kha lijiye 🤪💗 Shruti Hassan along with her boyfriend snapped by our team today!!” which left internet in splits.

The couple was seen decked up in stylish casuals. Shruti looked stunning in her favourite black as usual, while Santanu, a talented visual artist, looked dope in his monsoon perfect casuals. Fans couldn’t help but go gush over the adorable couple from the town.

