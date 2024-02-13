Cow Hat, Animal Printed Co-ord Set & Sunny Weather: Inside Nora Fatehi’s Winter Style

Nora Fatehi, the sensational fashion icon, dazzles in many styles. Known for her bold picks, she effortlessly merges modern and traditional elements. From red carpets to casual outings, Nora’s wardrobe is a testament to her glamorous and trendsetting persona. Her exquisite fashion sense continues to captivate and inspire fashion enthusiasts globally. In her latest Instagram dump, the diva shares her winter fashion goals.

Nora Fatehi’s Winter Fashion Goals

With the visuals, these photos are from Nora Fatehi’s birthday bash, which was on 6th February. She had a great time on her birthday, and she celebrated it on a yacht with her close ones. And now, she drops a glimpse of herself on that day, showcasing her winter fashion goals. The actress ditched heavy coats and jackets rather aced her look in a stunning woollen co-ord set in an animal printed pattern that looks absolutely gorgeous.

To up her winter swag like a pro, Nora paired her edgy appearance with a brown cow hat that beautifully changes her fashion game, and we love the actress gracefully embraces her style. The beautiful green pendant necklace and earrings complement her appearance, and the minimal makeup makes her shine under the sunny weather. With the black glasses and handbag, her birthday look screams attention, and we can’t resist.

