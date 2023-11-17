“Crazy and full of love,” Mrunal Thakur pens sweet note for Pippa cast, read

Mrunal Thakur just dropped the sweetest behind-the-scenes moment from her latest film “Pippa” on Instagram, featuring none other than her co-star Ishaan Khatter. The candid picture radiates good vibes, capturing the crazy yet lovable spirit of the Pippa family. In a heartfelt note along with the photo, Mrunal couldn’t help but gush about how amazing her Pippa fam is—crazy and full of love.

Mrunal Thakur’s note of thank you

Big shoutouts were in order as she thanked Ishaan Khatter, Soni Razdan, Priyanshu Painyuli, Soham Majumdar, and the entire team for turning the Pippa journey into a fun and unforgettable ride. Gratitude overflowed as she gave props to Rajamenon, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur for trusting her with the character of Radha.

And of course, a special mention to the musical genius A.R. Rahman, whose tunes turned the Pippa story into a powerful and beautiful cinematic experience. But the thanks didn’t stop there. Mrunal extended her appreciation to Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (Brig. BSM) for his courage and bravery, making it clear that his story is what brought them all together.

The post ended on a high note as Mrunal shared her excitement about finally being able to present Pippa to the world. It’s not just a film for her; it’s a labour of love from an entire crew that poured their hearts into making something special. Here’s to hoping we all enjoy watching Pippa as much as they enjoyed making it!