Crop Top Lehengas: Your Season's Style Secrets from Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna & Nayanthara

From Pooja Hegde to Rashmika Mandanna and Nayanthara, these Bollywood beauties are setting the style bar high with their chic crop top lehenga ensembles.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 07:45:11
Crop top lehengas have taken the fashion world by storm, and our favourite stars are leading the charge. From Pooja Hegde to Rashmika Mandanna and Nayanthara, these Bollywood beauties are setting the style bar high with their chic crop top lehenga ensembles. Let’s dive into the world of crop top lehengas and discover their secrets to looking effortlessly glamorous.

Pooja Hegde’s Sequinned Stunner

Pooja Hegde knows how to turn heads, and her plum-hued sequinned crop top lehenga is proof of that. The defining feature of her outfit? A daringly deep plunge neck that adds a dash of boldness to the traditional lehenga. The crop top itself, resembling a trendy bralette, adds a modern twist to this classic ensemble. Pooja completes her look with cascading waves in her hair, a fresh dewy makeup look, and the sparkle of diamond drop earrings. It’s a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary styles that’s bound to leave everyone in awe.

Crop Top Lehengas: Your Season's Style Secrets from Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna & Nayanthara 856405

Rashmika Mandanna’s Fiery Elegance

Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a vermillion red crop top lehenga that exudes elegance and sophistication. Her crop top, designed like a bralette, boasts intricate detailing and delicate noodle straps that add a touch of femininity to the ensemble. What sets this look apart is the lehenga skirt with its thick gheras, bringing traditional grandeur to the forefront. Rashmika complements her attire with long wavy locks, perfectly sculpted eyebrows, dewy eyes, and a nude lip. This ensemble is a masterclass in balancing the bold and the beautiful.

Crop Top Lehengas: Your Season's Style Secrets from Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna & Nayanthara 856403

Nayanthara’s Embellished Extravaganza

Nayanthara takes the crop top lehenga trend to the next level with her stunning embellished deep-neck crop top choli. This outfit, seemingly plucked from a dream, features a gracefully flowing long ghera skirt and a matching veil that adds a dash of mystery. The bold jewelry she adorns perfectly complements the ensemble, adding an opulent touch. Nayanthara’s choice demonstrates how a crop top lehenga can be elevated to a glamorous, regal level, making it perfect for special occasions and photoshoots.

Crop Top Lehengas: Your Season's Style Secrets from Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna & Nayanthara 856402

Crop top lehengas are a fashion-forward fusion of traditional and contemporary styles, and these Bollywood divas prove that they’re here to stay. Whether you’re attending a wedding or a glamorous soirée, consider adding a crop top lehenga to your wardrobe to make a statement that’s both trendy and timeless. With plunging necklines, intricate detailing, and a touch of boldness, these outfits are the ultimate fashion secret to turning heads and stealing the spotlight. So, go ahead, embrace the crop top lehenga trend, and get ready to slay like Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nayanthara!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

