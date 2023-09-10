Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown

Shruti Haasan has once again graced us with her sartorial prowess! This time, the multi-talented diva sent shockwaves through the fashion cosmos with a set of pictures that can only be described as sheer perfection

Decoding Shruti Haasan’s look

Shruti rocked a see-through bustier long black gown that effortlessly hugged her toned curves. It’s like the gown was tailor-made to complement her every contour, and I must say, it did so with unparalleled finesse.

Shruti Haasan didn’t just stop at the gown; she took her glam game to the next level. Her long wavy hairdo added a touch of ethereal elegance, cascading down her shoulders like a river of silk. Those sleek eyebrows framed her mesmerizing eyes, which were decked in dewy makeup that could rival a mystical morning mist. And let’s not forget that black-brown lip tint – a subtle yet striking choice that added an enigmatic allure to the whole ensemble.

Shruti decided to take us on a detour to the world of gothic inspiration. She adorned herself with oxidized accessories that were nothing short of mesmerizing. Chokers, earrings, and all things dark and mysterious – it was like she plucked them straight from a Victorian-era jewellery box.

All you need to know about Goth fashion

Goth fashion, a subculture born from the shadows, is a captivating blend of darkness and creativity. Embracing a distinctive aesthetic that celebrates all things eerie and mysterious, goth fashion enthusiasts don a wardrobe that often includes black leather, lace, and fishnet stockings. The look is completed with dramatic makeup, featuring smoky eyes and deep, dark lipstick. Accessories like chokers, studs, and ornate jewellery add an edgy allure. But what truly sets goth fashion apart is its celebration of individuality, allowing people to express their unique personalities with a hint of macabre charm. Whether you’re a fan of Victorian goth elegance or cybergoth futurism, there’s a style for every dark soul in the goth fashion realm. So, summon your inner darkness and let your fashion sense take a walk on the dark side!