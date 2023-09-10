Movies | Celebrities

Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle to share yet another Gothic lookbook giving us nothing but some dark divine fashion goals, scroll below to check it out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Sep,2023 16:20:07
Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown 850210

Shruti Haasan has once again graced us with her sartorial prowess! This time, the multi-talented diva sent shockwaves through the fashion cosmos with a set of pictures that can only be described as sheer perfection

Decoding Shruti Haasan’s look

Shruti rocked a see-through bustier long black gown that effortlessly hugged her toned curves. It’s like the gown was tailor-made to complement her every contour, and I must say, it did so with unparalleled finesse.

Shruti Haasan didn’t just stop at the gown; she took her glam game to the next level. Her long wavy hairdo added a touch of ethereal elegance, cascading down her shoulders like a river of silk. Those sleek eyebrows framed her mesmerizing eyes, which were decked in dewy makeup that could rival a mystical morning mist. And let’s not forget that black-brown lip tint – a subtle yet striking choice that added an enigmatic allure to the whole ensemble.

Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown 850211

Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown 850212

Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown 850213

Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown 850214

Dark n Divine: Shruti Haasan gives ‘Wednesday’ feels in see-through black gown 850215

Shruti decided to take us on a detour to the world of gothic inspiration. She adorned herself with oxidized accessories that were nothing short of mesmerizing. Chokers, earrings, and all things dark and mysterious – it was like she plucked them straight from a Victorian-era jewellery box.

All you need to know about Goth fashion

Goth fashion, a subculture born from the shadows, is a captivating blend of darkness and creativity. Embracing a distinctive aesthetic that celebrates all things eerie and mysterious, goth fashion enthusiasts don a wardrobe that often includes black leather, lace, and fishnet stockings. The look is completed with dramatic makeup, featuring smoky eyes and deep, dark lipstick. Accessories like chokers, studs, and ornate jewellery add an edgy allure. But what truly sets goth fashion apart is its celebration of individuality, allowing people to express their unique personalities with a hint of macabre charm. Whether you’re a fan of Victorian goth elegance or cybergoth futurism, there’s a style for every dark soul in the goth fashion realm. So, summon your inner darkness and let your fashion sense take a walk on the dark side!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Braids To Bun: Shruti Haasan's Trendy Hairstyles 847734
Braids To Bun: Shruti Haasan’s Trendy Hairstyles
Shruti Haasan drops BTS as she kicks off dubbing for Salaar, check out 845473
Shruti Haasan drops BTS as she kicks off dubbing for Salaar, check out
Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns 'Witch' In Black Gown 842893
Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns ‘Witch’ In Black Gown
Shruti Haasan's Epic Style Makeover: From girl next door to Goth royalty 842692
Shruti Haasan’s Epic Style Makeover: From girl next door to Goth royalty
Shruti Haasan Feels Jaded With The Barbiecore Fever; Check Reaction 837082
Shruti Haasan Feels Jaded With The Barbiecore Fever; Check Reaction
Shruti Haasan Flaunts Gothic Vibes In Printed Mini Dress And Bold Red Lips 835643
Shruti Haasan Flaunts Gothic Vibes In Printed Mini Dress And Bold Red Lips

Latest Stories

Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850239
Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe
Glowing in and out! How to get smooth flawless skin like Shanaya Kapoor 850229
Glowing in and out! How to get smooth flawless skin like Shanaya Kapoor
Siddharth Nigam, Bhuvan Bam’s guide to nail ‘smart casual’ men dress code 850218
Siddharth Nigam, Bhuvan Bam’s guide to nail ‘smart casual’ men dress code
Reports Of Gadar 2 VFX Enhancement Are False 850300
Reports Of Gadar 2 VFX Enhancement Are False
Applause Entertainment & Aparna Sen Collaborate On A Hardhitting Game-Changing Film 850304
Applause Entertainment & Aparna Sen Collaborate On A Hardhitting Game-Changing Film
Prerna Arora On How Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan Stood By Her During Her Hard Times 850303
Prerna Arora On How Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan Stood By Her During Her Hard Times
Read Latest News