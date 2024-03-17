Decoding Mrunal Thakur’s Simple Yet Delicious Lunch Menu

Mrunal Thakur is a well-known Bollywood actress who rose to fame with her debut film Sita Ramam in South. Besides enjoying a good name in the entertainment business, she has a penchant for exploring diverse cuisines. And she often shares glimpses of her culinary adventures on her social media. From traditional Indian delicacies to international flavors, Mrunal’s foodie journey is proof of her love for good food. However, the actress reveals her simple yet delicious lunch menu in her latest dump. So, let’s check out what’s special.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Mrunal dropped a photo of her lunch plate, which was all homemade and healthy. It’s not a normal plate, but it is the traditional way of serving South Indian food on a banana leaf. There are puris, vegetables, dal, rice, and small rasgulla with a glass of water and lemon to add taste. This plate is all healthy and delicious, and we can feel saliva in our mouths. Undoubtedly, Mrunal enjoys good food, and she is an inspiration for many.

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in Hi Nanna, a South film featuring Oi South’s famous star Nani. She was also seen in the OTT show Lust Stories 2. Next, she will appear in the Telugu film Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which will release on 5th April.

