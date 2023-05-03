ADVERTISEMENT
Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra: Who Donned The Green Polka Dot Ensembles

Check out actresses from Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra acing the polka dot style

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 May,2023 00:05:21
Polka Dot fashion never goes off-trend. The simple outfit with big or small dots all over looks pleasing and fun. The Polka Dot pattern looks fantastic in any outfit, whether a Western dress or an ethnic suit. And when it comes to choosing comfort with style, Bollywood actresses never miss a chance to do so. So let’s check out B-town divas fr Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra donning green polka dots ensembles.

1) Deepika Padukone

Pathaan star Deepika Padukone is a style icon, and she chose a green jumpsuit with white polka dots. Her gold hoop earrings, necklace, and bracelet rounded her look. The puffy hairstyle completed her look.

2) Huma Qureshi

Gangubai Kathiyawadi star Huma Qureshi donned a beautiful dark green off-shoulder polka dots maxi dress. Similarly to Deepika, she chose hoop earrings with an open hairstyle and glowing makeup to round her appearance.

3) Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra diva Alia Bhatt served a statement look in an anarkali kurta paired with palazzo pants and matching chunni. She styled her look with a long round jhumka. Her sleek low bun, minimalistic makeup, and beautiful bindi looked gorgeous.

4) Priyanka Chopra

Like this balloon green polka dots mini dress, the desi girl always appears out of the box. She styled it with a minimal make and high bun.

Whose green polka dot style is your favorite? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

