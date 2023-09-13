Movies | Celebrities

Denim To Maxi Dress: Vaani Kapoor's Comfort Style For Vacations In Photos

Vaani Kapoor is a stunning Bollywood beauty. Recently, she shared new photos on her handle, serving fashion goals for vacation in comfort style. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Sep,2023 06:00:35
Vaani Kapoor, the heartthrob actress in Bollywood, needs no introduction when it comes to captivating hearts with her talent and gorgeousness. From gracing on-screen performances in different roles to setting trends for fashion, the Shamshera actress has emerged as a true star in the industry. This time, the actress gives goals to embrace a comfortable style for vacations in photos.

The Trendy Cool Glam In Denim Shorts And Jacket

In the first post shared, Vaani makes a case for edgy glam in the comfort of denim shorts paired with a tie knot plunging top, which she donned with a long checkered Jacket. It turns out to be a perfect comfort style with a classy look. She completes her look with gold accessories and minimalistic makeup.

The Floral Maxi Dress Glam

On the other hand, in the next post, Vaani can be seen wearing a beautiful digital print low-neckline floral maxi dress. The slip dress makes the breezy morning in the Himalayas special for the diva. She styles her glam with shadowed eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips. At the same time, gold stud earrings give her a statement look. The actress loves to embrace different styles with her unique choices.

Vaani Kapoor gives goals to slay the style in comfortable outfits. Did you like her style file? Let us know in the comments box.

