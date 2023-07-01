ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jul,2023 07:55:19
Dhanush shares latest poster of Captain Miller, fans can't keep calm

Tamil cinema’s powerhouse, Dhanush, is gearing up to mesmerize audiences once again with his upcoming film, “Captain Miller.” The highly anticipated project is an action-packed period drama that takes us back to the captivating era of the 1930s. As fans eagerly await the film’s release, the actor unveiled the gripping first look poster, leaving them in awe.

Dhanush’s poster

In the intense and captivating poster, Dhanush’s rugged avatar steals the spotlight. The actor effortlessly embodies the character of Captain Miller, as the poster reveals him as the sole survivor of a grueling war. With a weary expression on his face, Dhanush’s portrayal showcases the emotional toll of the battle he has endured. The backdrop features fallen soldiers, painting a haunting picture of the aftermath.

Adding an intriguing historical touch, Dhanush holds a gun that takes us back to the pre-Independence era, immersing viewers in the rich atmosphere of the period. The attention to detail and the actor’s impeccable transformation create a sense of anticipation for what lies ahead in this enthralling tale.

Sharing the poster, Dhanush wrote, "Captain Miller first look
Respect is freedom”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News