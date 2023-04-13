Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are two of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. While Mouni Roy has been actively doing good work in the Hindi TV industry for many years before eventually making her grand debut in B-Town with movies, Disha Patani, on the other hand, started getting her share of fandom and fame immediately after good work in projects like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang, Ek Villain 2 and many others. Both of them didn’t know each other personally for quite a long time. However, ever since the time they both worked together in the new US show alongside Akshay Kumar and others, their friendship has hit a new high:

Check out this super cute and adorable moment between Mouni Roy and Disha Patani:

Both Mouni Roy and Disha Patani became very good friends with each other ever since the time they worked in that US show together. The duo often share interesting comments on each other’s posts on social media and netizens love to see it. This time however, both Mouni Roy and Disha Patani made their grand appearance felt at Jio Studios event where they announced more than 100 films. From web series to movies, everything was announced. However, the best moment of the day has to be when Mouni Roy and Disha Patani were spotted together in black alongside their dear friend aka Stebin Ben. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

