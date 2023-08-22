ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into BTS Moments From 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Shooting

Disha Patani is all excited for her upcoming song 'Kyu Karu Fikar', and today she gives us a sneak peek into the BTS moments from the set

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Aug,2023 08:35:45
Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into BTS Moments From 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Shooting

Disha Patani marks her directorial debut with her upcoming song ‘Kyu Karu Fikar.’ The actress is the director and actor in this music video. She is excited about her new venture and has been sharing her enthusiasm on her Instagram handle. Yesterday she gave her fans a sneak peek into her avatar as a director, and today she shares BTS moments from the set.

Disha Patani’s BTS Moments From ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ Shooting

Taking to her Instagram, Disha shared BTS moments from her directorial debut music video shoot. Disha embraces every moment of her special project in the series of pictures. In the first picture, she looked gorgeous decked in a beautiful strapless ruffle gown. She posed like a princess. In the next click, she made jaws drop with her stunning beachwear. The third click features the diva in a glowing avatar.

Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into BTS Moments From 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Shooting

Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into BTS Moments From 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Shooting

Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into BTS Moments From 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Shooting

Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into BTS Moments From 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Shooting

Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into BTS Moments From 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Shooting

Disha Patani’s BTS visuals hint sometimes beautiful with the new venture. However, in her caption, the actress shares that this special song will bring you close to yourself and love your true self just like it happened with her. Disha’s new song got released today on the YouTube channel @playdmofficial.

‘Kyu Karu Fikar,’ directed by Disha Patani, is sung by Nikhita Gandhi and composed by Vaibhav Pani, while the credit for lyrics goes to Vayu. It is presented by Anshul Garg. This new song is going to be Disha’s one of the best works close to her heart.

So have you listened to the new song by Disha Patani? Please share your views with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

