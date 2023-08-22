Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into BTS Moments From 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Shooting

Disha Patani marks her directorial debut with her upcoming song ‘Kyu Karu Fikar.’ The actress is the director and actor in this music video. She is excited about her new venture and has been sharing her enthusiasm on her Instagram handle. Yesterday she gave her fans a sneak peek into her avatar as a director, and today she shares BTS moments from the set.

Disha Patani’s BTS Moments From ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ Shooting

Taking to her Instagram, Disha shared BTS moments from her directorial debut music video shoot. Disha embraces every moment of her special project in the series of pictures. In the first picture, she looked gorgeous decked in a beautiful strapless ruffle gown. She posed like a princess. In the next click, she made jaws drop with her stunning beachwear. The third click features the diva in a glowing avatar.

Disha Patani’s BTS visuals hint sometimes beautiful with the new venture. However, in her caption, the actress shares that this special song will bring you close to yourself and love your true self just like it happened with her. Disha’s new song got released today on the YouTube channel @playdmofficial.

‘Kyu Karu Fikar,’ directed by Disha Patani, is sung by Nikhita Gandhi and composed by Vaibhav Pani, while the credit for lyrics goes to Vayu. It is presented by Anshul Garg. This new song is going to be Disha’s one of the best works close to her heart.

