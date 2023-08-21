ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into Directorial Avatar On Set; Watch

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actress in the town. This marks her directorial debut in the music video 'Kyun Karu Fikar,' and here she gives a sneak peek into her directorial avatar

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Aug,2023 07:30:16
Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into Directorial Avatar On Set; Watch 844392

Disha Patani is one of the tinsel town’s most talented, gorgeous, and versatile actresses. The diva has captivated fans through her acting, fashion, modeling, and dance; there is nothing the viewers do not like about her. With her experimenting view, the actress takes a new venture as a director by directing an upcoming music video.

Disha Patani’s Directorial Avatar

The 31-year-old marks her debut as a director with the upcoming music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar.’ Taking to her Instagram, the beauty revealed the news with the poster featuring herself in a blue-ming look. The song’s teaser was released on 16th August, and the full video is set to release on 21st August on Monday.

The diva today treats her fans with a sneak peek into the director’s look. In the video, Disha can be seen wearing a baggy t-shirt and shorts and tying her hair in a messy bun. Throughout the clip, she can be seen adjusting the set, actors, and everything to get the perfect shot. The beautiful saga ‘Kyu Karu Fikar’ is sung by Nikita Gandhi while Vaibhav Pani composed it, and Vayu wrote the lyrics.

Watch The Video Below:-

So are your guys excited to witness Disha Patani’s talent as a director in the upcoming song ‘Kyu Karu Fikar’? Share your excitement in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News