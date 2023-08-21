Disha Patani Gives Sneak Peek Into Directorial Avatar On Set; Watch

Disha Patani is one of the tinsel town’s most talented, gorgeous, and versatile actresses. The diva has captivated fans through her acting, fashion, modeling, and dance; there is nothing the viewers do not like about her. With her experimenting view, the actress takes a new venture as a director by directing an upcoming music video.

Disha Patani’s Directorial Avatar

The 31-year-old marks her debut as a director with the upcoming music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar.’ Taking to her Instagram, the beauty revealed the news with the poster featuring herself in a blue-ming look. The song’s teaser was released on 16th August, and the full video is set to release on 21st August on Monday.

The diva today treats her fans with a sneak peek into the director’s look. In the video, Disha can be seen wearing a baggy t-shirt and shorts and tying her hair in a messy bun. Throughout the clip, she can be seen adjusting the set, actors, and everything to get the perfect shot. The beautiful saga ‘Kyu Karu Fikar’ is sung by Nikita Gandhi while Vaibhav Pani composed it, and Vayu wrote the lyrics.

So are your guys excited to witness Disha Patani’s talent as a director in the upcoming song ‘Kyu Karu Fikar’? Share your excitement in the comments section.