Disha Patani sizzles in bold black bodysuit for Kyun Karu Fikar, watch

Disha Patani has once again taken the entertainment world by storm, flaunting her glamorous avatar in a preppy black ensemble for her latest music video.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Aug,2023 06:00:54
Disha Patani has once again taken the entertainment world by storm, flaunting her glamorous avatar in a preppy black ensemble for her latest music video. Not only has she mesmerized her fans with her incredible dancing skills, but the fierce lyrics and stunning visuals have set the bar high for the music industry. Patani’s makeup was flawless, complementing her long wavy hair, bold smokey eyes, and nude lips.

Sharing a sneak peek on her Instagram, she expressed, “From the music composition to the video execution… this part is most special and close to my heart.”

The music video titled “Kyun Karu Fikar” is presented by Anshul Garg and features the multi-talented Disha Patani. The song, sung by Nikhita Gandhi, boasts a composition and production by Vaibhav Pani and lyrics by Vayu. Notably, Disha Patani lends her enchanting voice to the track, adding a unique touch. The song also features Shruti Dhasmana on backing and Indian vocals, Tejas Vinchurkar on flute, and Vaibhav Pani on guitar. Abhishek Khandelwal mastered the audio at YRF Studios, with Hemant Tembhurne assisting in music production, and Dileep Nair as the assistant mix engineer.

The video, directed by Disha Patani herself, exudes creativity and innovation. Creative Director Dimple Kotecha and Associate Director Shaan Sachdeva worked alongside Patani to bring this visual masterpiece to life. Gianpaolo Lupori served as the Director of Photography, capturing every captivating moment. The video also benefits from the steady hand of Harinder Aujhla (HoneyHMC) on the camera. R.S Films & Production handled line production, with Shubham Kumar, Rohit Gaur, Harinder Singh, and Amir Khan assisting in production.

The choreography of the video, which perfectly complements Disha Patani’s mesmerizing moves, was helmed by Alisha Singh, with support from assistant choreographers Serene Subarno and Pravin Thapa. Disha Patani’s stunning makeup was crafted by Séverine Perina, while her hairstyling was the work of Natasha Nayar. Aastha Sharma served as the stylist for Patani, with assistance from Reann Moradian and Manisha Chhanang.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

