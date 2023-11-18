Disha Patani’s Bold Green Satin Saree Glam Is Too Hot To Handle, See Here

Disha Patani, the fashion queen of Bollywood, never ceases to impress us with her impeccable fashion choices. The Ek Villain Returns actress is known for her unbound love for plunging sweetheart necklines, and yet again, she made a bold fashion moment in a green satin saree paired with the plunging blouse. Let’s have a full look below.

Disha Patani’s Green Satin Saree Look

The actress recently made a stunning fashion moment at a Diwali party, ditching the heavy and glittery traditional outfit and opting for a bold look in a simple, shiny green satin saree. With her bold move, Disha made heads turn at the event. She wore a gorgeous, lustrous, dark green satin saree embellished with a gold border. The actress increases the sensuality bar with the plunging sweetheart neckline bustier blouse, accentuating her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. Disha looks too hot to handle in the simple and breezy saree style, flaunting her curvaceous midriff.

Here, take a closer look at her accessorizing. The Malang actress complements her appearance with golden bangles and a pair of glittery earrings. What caught our attention is the darling use of dark black eyeliner that instantly elevates her appearance. With the bright base makeup, she gives her style sophistication. Her rosy cheeks add an extra dose of feminine touch. With the dark crimson lipstick, she completes her bold appearance.

Did you, too, find Disha’s green saree look too hot to handle? Let us know in the comments box below.