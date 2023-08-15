ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Patani's Upcoming 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Teaser Release Date Out

Disha Patani, in her latest Instagram dump, revealed the teaser release date of her new song 'Kyun Karu Fikar'. Check out other details about the song in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Aug,2023 01:05:23
Disha Patani is all set to thrill her fans once again, raising the sensuality bar with her upcoming song ‘Kyu Karu Fikar.’ Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared the poster of the song. In the image, the actress can be seen wearing a blue crop top paired with denim shorts as she poses in the water on the beach.

Disha Patani Upcoming Song Teaser Release Date

In the shared post on Instagram, Disha revealed details about the teaser release. The song is directed by Disha herself and sung by the singer Nikhita Gandhi, composed by Vaibhavi Pani and lyricist Vayu. The teaser of ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ will release on the next day of Independence, 16th August 2023, on the YouTube channel PlayDMF.

Describing the upcoming saga, Disha Patani, in her caption, says that when you let go of things which is far away from your control, you will feel free as she sings suggests ‘Kyu Karu Fikar.’ Also, to take a sneak peek into her special project coming soon.

Disha has always amazed her fans with her acting prowess and style. There is nothing fans are not liking about the diva, and it will be interesting to watch her new song, ‘Kyun Karu Fikar.’

Her caption says, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free 🦋
🫶🏻‘Kyun Karun Fikar’ 🫶🏻
Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel ✨.”

So are you guys excited for Disha Patani’s upcoming song ‘Kyu Karu Fikar’? Please drop your views in the comments box.

