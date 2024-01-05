Divine! Janhvi Kapoor epitomises luxury in golden silk saree

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor recently graced the fashion scene in an ensemble that exuded timeless elegance. The actress donned a breathtaking golden silk saree, striking the perfect balance between simplicity and sophistication. The alluring off-white hue of Janhvi’s saree added a touch of understated glamour, crafted from opulent silk that epitomized luxury.

A closer look at the saree

The saree was adorned with a captivating gold border, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship, and featured traditional elaborate gold embroidery throughout, adding a regal touch to her ensemble. Janhvi’s impeccable sense of style was further highlighted by the beautifully draped saree paired with a matching scoop-neck blouse, creating a look that seamlessly blended tradition with contemporary allure.

In the accessories department, Janhvi Kapoor opted for gold accents to complement her graceful appearance. A gold bracelet, spectacular earrings, and a sleek diamond necklace adorned her ensemble, accentuating the opulence of her attire. The actress paid meticulous attention to her makeup, sporting rosy cheeks, mascaraed lashes, a dewy makeup base, luminous highlighter, and a glossy pink lipstick that perfectly complemented her sun-kissed glow.

See photos:

Janhvi’s gorgeous locks were styled into gentle curls, left gracefully cascading down her side, adding a touch of romantic allure to her overall look. The actress’s fashion statement not only showcased her flair for refined choices but also positioned her as a trendsetter in the world of glamour and style. Janhvi Kapoor’s recent appearance in the golden silk saree undoubtedly set a new standard for timeless and graceful fashion.