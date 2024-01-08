Doll Up In Trail Gown Like Tara Sutaria And Khushi Kapoor, Take Cues

Outfits that exude elegance and allure are gowns. They have the charm to transform an ordinary moment into a head-turning spectacle. Today, we are diving into the enchanting realm of gowns, drawing inspiration from the style prowess of Bollywood divas Tara Sutaria and Khushi Kapoor. In the pictures below, both of them are dolled up in trail gowns, grabbing our attention. Let’s take a look.

Tara Sutaria’s Black Trail Gown

When it comes to fashion, Tara Sutaria knows how to steal the show in a gown. The Student Of The Year actress has the knack for pulling every look to perfection, and in this black gown, she effortlessly shows her charm with impeccable style. The diva dons a black body-hugging mini dress with a butterfly neckline and strappy sleeves, increasing the sensuousness. The mini dress is followed by a long trail gown, giving her a classic loon. With her minimalistic makeup with the flower tied around her neck, she looks nothing short of a doll.

Khushi Kapoor In Red Trail Gown

The newbie of Bollywood is making waves with her fashion choices. The ‘The Archies’ actress brings a new twist with her simple red gown. The young actress is not afraid to experiment and bring the best of her look for her fans, and this red gown glam is no exception. The actress wore a strapless red mini-dress, which was stitched to perfection. While the trail detail with a bow pattern on the back gives her a Barbie doll vibe.

Whose doll look did you like the most?