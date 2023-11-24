Dress Code For Men: Karan Johar and Jacky Bhagnani’s ultimate blazer style guide

In the ever-evolving world of men’s fashion, where trends change like the seasons, Bollywood’s trendsetters continue to redefine the style game. Jacky Bhagnani and Karan Johar, both known for their impeccable taste, are currently leaving their fans wowed with their stunning blazer suit looks on social media.

Jacky Bhagnani and Karan Johar are setting the style stakes on fire with their suave black blazer looks that redefine men’s fashion. Jacky rocks the classic black blazer effortlessly, pairing it with a skimming t-shirt and matching pants. The stubble-trimmed beard and impeccably blow-dried hairdo add that extra dash of charisma. With a monochromatic filter, Jacky doesn’t just wear the outfit; he owns it, radiating nothing but fashion goals.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar takes the fashion game a notch higher with a stylish long black trench coat that screams sophistication. Completing the look with wide-legged pants, black square shades, a crisp white shirt, and a sleek solid black tie, Karan proves that a trench coat isn’t just for detectives—it’s a statement piece. Together, this dynamic duo showcases how black blazers can be a canvas for endless style possibilities, making every occasion a runway for men’s fashion brilliance. Step aside, fashion police; these guys are rewriting the style rulebook!