Easy kurta pajama styling cues from Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor

This traditional Indian attire, comprising a long tunic-style kurta paired with comfortable pajama bottoms, has shone its roots to become a versatile and stylish choice for both everyday wear and special occasions. Today, we delve into the fashion-savvy world of Bollywood, where leading ladies like Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon, and Shanaya Kapoor have elevated kurta pajama styling to an art form. Join us on a journey through their unique approaches to this iconic outfit, and discover how you can infuse your wardrobe with a dash of their charisma and charm. From elegance to bohemian chic and modern minimalism, these three fashion mavens have something for every style enthusiast.

Mrunal Thakur: The Epitome of Elegance

When it comes to effortless elegance in the world of fashion, look no further than the enchanting Mrunal Thakur. This Bollywood beauty has a knack for making even the simplest kurta pajama ensemble look like a masterpiece. One of her signature moves is to opt for monochromatic sets that ooze sophistication. Whether it’s an all-white ensemble for a daytime event or a deep-hued kurta paired with contrasting pajamas for an evening soiree, Mrunal knows how to play with colours to highlight her natural grace.

But it’s not just about colour; Mrunal often adds a dash of drama with statement accessories. She’s been spotted flaunting chunky oxidized silver jewellery, beautifully embellished juttis, and exquisite potli bags that add an extra layer of charm to her kurta pajama looks. When emulating Mrunal’s style, remember that less can indeed be more – she effortlessly proves that with the right choice of accessories, a kurta pajama can transform into a head-turning ensemble.

Shanaya Kapoor: The Bohemian Goddess

If you’re craving a dose of bohemian chic, look no further than Shanaya Kapoor. With her tall frame and playful personality, Kriti has mastered the art of infusing youthful charm into the traditional kurta pajama. One of her go-to style cues is the use of bold and vibrant prints. From intricate florals to ethnic motifs, Kriti embraces the diversity of patterns, and it’s impossible not to be drawn into her world.

Additionally, Shanaya knows how to balance the intricacy of her prints with simplicity in design. She often opts for kurta tops with interesting necklines and pairs them with sleek, straight-cut pajamas. To channel your inner Shanaya, consider experimenting with different fabrics like breezy cottons and flowy silks, and don’t shy away from mix-and-matching contrasting prints for a whimsical twist.

Kriti Sanon: The Modern Minimalist

For those who appreciate minimalism and modernity in their fashion choices, Kriti Sanon’s kurta pajama style is a breath of fresh air. This Mimi star has taken the fashion world by storm with her clean and contemporary take on this traditional attire. Her secret lies in choosing sleek, well-tailored pieces that accentuate her youthful charm.

Kriti’s kurta pajama looks often feature neutral shades like ivory, beige, silver or muted pastels. She relies on simple silhouettes with clean lines, steering clear of heavy embellishments. However, she knows how to make a statement with the perfect footwear – often opting for trendy sneakers or ankle boots to add a dash of modernity to her look.

When emulating Kriti’s style, focus on fit and fabric. Invest in well-fitted kurta tops and pants that flatter your body shape. Consider monochromatic outfits for a sleek, elongated appearance, and don’t forget to elevate the look with contemporary accessories like statement belts or chic sunglasses.

In the world of fashion, kurta pajamas have transcended their traditional roots to become a canvas for self-expression. Whether you’re drawn to Mrunal Thakur’s timeless elegance, Kriti Sanon’s bohemian charm, or Kriti Sanon’s modern minimalism, there’s a kurta pajama style waiting for you to embrace and make it your own. So go ahead, experiment, and let your inner fashionista shine through in this classic yet versatile Indian attire.