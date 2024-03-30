Movies | Celebrities

Check out Hina Khan, a fashionista who shared a picture of herself in a yellow kurta set. Have a look below.

Hina Khan, a well-known television personality, has earned several awards for outstanding performances. The gorgeous, intelligent actress in the entertainment industry enjoys the success she has achieved through hard work and dedication. The actress also captivates us with her impeccable sense of style. The diva has frequently released photos from her photo shoots, in which she dresses and sass twirls in some of the most iconic outfits ever. Today, she posted many photo series on Instagram while wearing a yellow kurta set. Please check her recent post.

Hina Khan’s Yellow Kurta Set-

The telly diva looked ethereal in a yellow kurta set and posted a picture series on Instagram. The actress donned a yellow chiniya silk fabric silver border round neckline, puffed pleated full sleeves flared with golden handwork embroidered kurta, matching straight pants, and paired with a scallop dupatta. The outfit is from Paulmi & Harsh, costing Rs. 30,800. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with brown matte eyeshadow, eyeliner, kajal kohl, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with golden earrings, a ring, and gold heels. In the pictures, she looks fabulous in an ethnic outfit and strikes mesmerizing postures for the photoshoot.

What is your reaction to Hina’s ethnic outfit? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.