Fan Creates Animated Portrait Of Siddharth And Anushka As 'Radhakrishna,' Siddharth Nigam Loves It

A fan-made portrait of Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen as 'Radhakrishna' is circulating on the web. Check out the reaction below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Sep,2023 01:05:39
Fan Creates Animated Portrait Of Siddharth And Anushka As 'Radhakrishna,' Siddharth Nigam Loves It 847808

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen are basking in glory for the success of their latest release song ‘Teri Aadat 2’ with more than 5 million views in just a week. And now a fan-created an amazing animated portrait of the duo as ‘Radhakrishna’ is creating a buzz on the internet.

Siddharth Nigam And Anushka Sen Animated Portrait As ‘Radhakrishna’

Siddharth Nigam took to his social media handle and shared the animated portrait posted by his fan account @thesiddharthnigum on his Instagram story. In the portrait, Siddharth can be seen as Krishna, while Anushka looks as beautiful as Radha in green lehenga. This fan-created portrait grabbed our attention. Also, Siddharth, in his story, shared the post with a heart popping out emoji.

Fan Creates Animated Portrait Of Siddharth And Anushka As 'Radhakrishna,' Siddharth Nigam Loves It 847806

Re-sharing the story shared by Siddharth Nigam, the actress Anushka Sen reacted with a mesmerized emoji and also wrote, “Woww.” (With a heart popping out smiley).

Fan Creates Animated Portrait Of Siddharth And Anushka As 'Radhakrishna,' Siddharth Nigam Loves It 847804

Fan Creates Animated Portrait Of Siddharth And Anushka As 'Radhakrishna,' Siddharth Nigam Loves It 847805

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen are one of the most loved on-screen Jodi. The duo earlier united for a music video, Gal Karke, and won massive love with their chemistry. The childhood friends often treat their fans with their amazing performance. They are also emerging as a power couple on screens. In real life, they are good friends and often enjoy their time with each other.

Did you like the fan-made animated portrait of Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen? Let us know in the comments box.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

