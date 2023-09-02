Fan Creates Animated Portrait Of Siddharth And Anushka As 'Radhakrishna,' Siddharth Nigam Loves It

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen are basking in glory for the success of their latest release song ‘Teri Aadat 2’ with more than 5 million views in just a week. And now a fan-created an amazing animated portrait of the duo as ‘Radhakrishna’ is creating a buzz on the internet.

Siddharth Nigam And Anushka Sen Animated Portrait As ‘Radhakrishna’

Siddharth Nigam took to his social media handle and shared the animated portrait posted by his fan account @thesiddharthnigum on his Instagram story. In the portrait, Siddharth can be seen as Krishna, while Anushka looks as beautiful as Radha in green lehenga. This fan-created portrait grabbed our attention. Also, Siddharth, in his story, shared the post with a heart popping out emoji.

Re-sharing the story shared by Siddharth Nigam, the actress Anushka Sen reacted with a mesmerized emoji and also wrote, “Woww.” (With a heart popping out smiley).

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen are one of the most loved on-screen Jodi. The duo earlier united for a music video, Gal Karke, and won massive love with their chemistry. The childhood friends often treat their fans with their amazing performance. They are also emerging as a power couple on screens. In real life, they are good friends and often enjoy their time with each other.

Did you like the fan-made animated portrait of Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen? Let us know in the comments box.