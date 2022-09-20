White is a divine color and suits best in everyone. Be it traditional or western, and you can slay in white whenever you choose to wear it. B-town divas keep their best foot forward when fashion comes on board. The divas have made their every appearance sensational. And in the course of styling every time, they might have styled similar outfits a couple of times. And such an incident, we have found where Jacqueline Fernandez was earlier spotted in a white sequin saree. In comparison, Malaika Arora also wore the same saree but in a different way and served different styles.

A few days ago, Jacqueline Fernandez wore a white sequin embellished saree. She teamed it up with a sequin embellished heavy designer blouse with netted full sleeves. However, her outfit was so glamorous with the heavy blouse that it didn’t need any jewelry. Keeping it simple and sleek, she styled her hair in a side bun, and smoky eyes and nude lips rounded off her look. She posed for her some breathtaking gorgeous pictures.

While Malaika Arora was recently spotted in the same saree for her appearance at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, she wore the same pairing with a plunging neckline lace blouse. The actress styled her hair in a messy bun with some flicks. She accessorized it with round white earrings while smoky eyes, matte pink lips, and blushy cheeks completed her look.

On comparing who did look better, it will be unfair. Because both of them looked stunning glamorous divas as their blouses made a difference in their style. So this decision is up to you, so tell us your pick in the comments section, and for more, follow IWMBuzz.com.