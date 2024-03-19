Fashion Battle- Rakul Preet Singh Or Pooja Hegde: Which Diva Is Slaying In A White Gown?

Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh are renowned for their stylish looks, acting prowess, and glitzy on-screen personas. They are well-known in the fashion industry for influencing fans nationwide with their trend-setting wardrobe selections. Their fashion choices are diverse, encompassing anything from glitzy evening gowns to effortlessly stylish streetwear. She can switch up her style with ease, demonstrating her versatility. Their flawless style and ability to pull off any look with elegance and grace never fail to enthrall audiences.

Rakul Preet Singh And Pooja Hegde’s White Gown Appearance

Rakul Preet Singh

The Ayalaan actress looked hot in a white gown and uploaded a gorgeous picture series on Instagram. The diva donned a white satin fabric high round neckline, pleated attached tasseled, ruched pleated thigh-high slit ankle-length gown. She fashioned her hair in a puffed front and appeared with half-tied and rest-open tresses. The diva applied heavy base makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, highlighted brown shimmery cheeks, and dark brown matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with long silver earrings, a ring, and silver heels.

Pooja Hegde

The Deva actress looks like a beautiful princess in a white gown and posted pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress opted for a white off-shoulder ruched pleated deep V-neckline, full sleeves with attached gloves, waist fitted, flared little ruffle featuring floor length train on back appearance gown. The outfit is from Gaffe Studio. She chose a princess look, styling her hair in a middle-parted ponytail hairstyle. She chose minimal makeup with black smudge eyeliner, brown cheeks, and glossy lips. The diva picked a white and diamond stone embellished choker necklace, a stacked bracelet, and a ring paired with white high heels.

Comparing both of them, they look stunning in a white gown. But comparing gorgeous, enchanting charm. Pooja Hegde has more votes.

