Father’s Day 2024: Anushka Sen, Manushi Chhillar To Kajal Aggarwal- Celebs Wish Their Father In Special Way

The world celebrates Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June every year. And this year, the special occasion falls on June 16. It is a day to honor the hard work and recognize the love of every dad or father-figure guy. Several Bollywood and television celebrities shared posts about this occasion, expressing their love and admiration for their fathers.

1) Anushka Sen

The young actress shared a series of photos with her father and expressed her love with a heartfelt note. In one photo, Anushka’s father is seen holding the younger Anushka, who looks cute in a red dress. The actress wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my superhero!! You’re the best dad in the world. Your sense of humour, wisdom, witty personality, strong personality, and kindness are your best attributes. Love you from the bottom of my heart.”

2) Manushi Chhillar

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress shared a clip of her father working out in the gym and wrote, “#HappyFathersDay to the coolest and baddest in town. Here’s to the best dad, best doctor, my unpaid therapist, and best lifestyle coach I know. And yes, a seven nation army can’t stop him.”

3) Esha Gupta

Expressing her love for her father, Esha Gupta shared a post calling him ‘My Hero’. The photos show Esha’s father in candid moments of life. The actress wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, papa #myhero #dogfather.”

4) Sidharth Malhotra

The Shershah actor called himself his father’s ‘Biggest Fan’ expressing his love by sharing unseen throwback photos with his father. He wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, Dad! You have been my favorite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humor, you truly are the best I know! – Your Biggest Fan.”

5) Jannat Zubair

The social media star shared a photo posing with her father, Zubair Ahmad Rehmani, and brother, Ayaan Zubair, flaunting her love for her father. She wrote, “Celebrating Father’s Day with our founder, her brother, and their dad, a bond that inspires us every day. Wishing you a happy Father’s Day, @zubairrahmani09, from Team Nayaab and our extended family!”

6) Kajal Aggarwal

The South diva shared a series of photos of her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, with her son Niel, celebrating the father-son bond. Other photos feature her father, Suman Aggarwal, and her father-in-law. Wishing them for Father’s Day, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the best papas ever! We love you! @suman.agg09 @kitchlug #nitindad @mastkarandar.”