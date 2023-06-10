Find Out: Rani Chatterjee's Makeup Hack

Rani Chatterjee is a sensation in the Bhojpuri industry. She is one of the leading ladies in the cinema with her acting perks. The actress is famous for her role in Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Rani No. 786, and Devra Bada Satawela. The actress has always kept her fans with her through her updates. And her audience also waits for her to share on her social media. This time the diva revealed her makeup hack.

The Bhojpuri beauty took to Instagram account and shared a snap of herself for her fans who were waiting for her. She donned a black cut-out silk top with a matching hat. In contrast, she looked bold with her vibrant makeup. The dark bold eyes and bold red lips and blushes rounded her appearance. She has always amazed her fans with her style.

The diva shared the picture and revealed that it was her face time with her bold red lips. “FaceTime 😜🐈‍⬛ with red lips 👄 #helloeverybody kaisi hai photu #ranichatterjee #redvelvet #black #cat.”

Throughout the pictures, Rani Chatterjee flaunted her body and quirkiness in the pictures. The actress recently decided to work out and make herself better. And so she goes to the gym every day. She is an inspiration for young people. The diva is ruling the entertainment industry.

What’s your reaction to Rani Chatterjee’s new pic? Follow IWMBuzz.com.