Find Out: What Santanu Hazarika Teaches Shruti Haasan?

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are one of the cutest and adorable couples in the town. The duo is known to impress the audience with their cuteness. The cute couple often makes it to the headlines for some or the other reason. In contrast, Santanu teaches this thing to Shruti. Let’s check out.

What Santanu Hazarika Teaches To Shruti Haasan

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a snap of herself with her boyfriend, hugging him from behind. Both smiled for the selfie and looked adorable. In the text, she mentioned that the artist teaches her what real love is in an easy way. “@santanu_hazarika_art You teach me what real love is every day In the simplest of ways.”

In contrast, she shared a AI-edited picture of her younger sister Akshara Haasan. She looked cute with the kitten ears and her adorable expression. In the text, she wrote, “Because no matter how Much you grew up You’ll always be my kitten @aksharaa.haasan #aiart.”

In another story, she shared a video of herself flaunting her goth vibes. The actress is fond of black and often styles her like that. She tried to be a vampire, but being human came in the way. “Trying to be a vampire But being a human being gets in the way.”

