Movies | Celebrities

Check out Nora Fatehi's shared picture series of herself in an ivory-printed Anarkali set. Have a look.

Nora Fatehi, a talented actress noted for her acting and dancing ability, continues to make news for her on-screen skills and impeccable fashion sense. The gorgeous Queen of Bollywood continues to dazzle audiences with her films. Her particular style always draws attention, whether dressed in hot traditional or Western outfits. Her most recent fashion style embodies elegance and grace. Nora easily highlights the elegance of Western attire, as evidenced by her recent Instagram appearance in an ivory-printed Anarkali set. Have a peek below.

Nora Fatehi’s Ivory Printed Anarkali Set Appearance-

The gorgeous diva looks ethereal in an ivory-printed Anarkali set, and many images have been posted on Instagram. The actress donned an ivory U-neckline, full sleeves, and multi-colored floral printed bust fitted, with an attached flared floor-length anarkali kurta and paired with a sheer dupatta with a printed small border. The outfit is from Rohit Bal. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted, wavy, open hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with glittery eyes, black eyeliner, kajal kohl, pink blushy cheeks, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and diamond cut ear studs by Viange Vintage and silver and gold finger bands. She sat on the chair in the pictures and posed candidly for the camera with a graceful ada.

What is your reaction to Nora’s ethnic look? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.