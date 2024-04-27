Fresh Air, Blue Sky & Greenery: Dive Into Sargun Mehta’s Vietnam Trip Adventures!

Sargun Mehta is a beautiful actress who looks to travel a lot. The diva is well-known for her immaculate sense of style and exceptional acting abilities; she has emerged as a true fashion icon. Sargun, a lovely diva, enjoys traveling frequently. She appreciates giving herself by taking breaks from her hectic acting profession. This time, the actress is vacationing in Vietnam’s magnificent surroundings. She also posted photographs on her Instagram story from her fashionable vacation today. Let’s glance below.

Sargun Mehta’s Vietnam Trip Below-

In the first video, she shared a glimpse of a Vietnam street filled with nature’s beauty, like colorful flowers, greenery, beautiful blue skirts with slight sunlight, beautiful structures, and fountains. She shared a picture of a giant golden hand bridge in Ba Na Hills in the second appearance. It also shows a great view with small green trees, a blue sky, and a glimpse of mountains.

In the third appearance, she took a ropeway trip, showing a close-up of a beautiful giant hand bridge. In the fourth video, she took a video of her friends and told them to pose for the video. In the last video, she flaunts her travel look in a green and white striped lapel collar and a sleeveless outfit. Her hair is fashioned in a middle-parted straight look. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup, matte pink lips, and accessories. Her outfit with gold ear hoops, red-shaded sunglasses with a gold vintage frame, and a green and silver shoulder bag. In the video, she flaunts her striking outfit with cute expressions.

Do you like seeing Sargun’s latest trip appearance? Let us know your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.