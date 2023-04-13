The Hindi film industry is filled with superstars who are genuinely loved by people all over the country. To name some of the biggest superstars in the country, we can always talk of people like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar. While they have always been getting a tremendous amount of love from fans all over the country, there have also been instances when they have found themselves in legal trouble. Well, this time, we are here to point out some instances where they faced the same.

Salman Khan:

Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan faced legal trouble on many occasions. Be it his ‘Hit & Run’ case where he’s accused of drinking and driving in Mumbai to his blackbuck case where he’s accused of killing a blackbuck, we have seen it all regarding Bhaijaan. Even today, the cases are on and Salman Khan often makes appearances in court regarding the same.

Shah Rukh Khan:

Bollywood’s beloved Badshah has got a tremendous amount of love in all these years. However, not many perhaps associate King Khan with ‘legal trouble’. However, in the year 2017, a case was registered against Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly causing a stampede that resulted in the death of some during the promotions of Raees. The Supreme court has however quashed the case.

Aamir Khan:

Not many are aware of the fact that even Aamir Khan has not been away from legal trouble. As per reports in Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan had faced a complaint for allegedly disrespecting the Indian Army in his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Akshay Kumar:

Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar too hasn’t been away from legal trouble. As per media reports in Hindustan Times, Subramanian Swamy had sent a legal notice to Akshay Kumar for allegedly misrepresenting facts related to his movie ‘Ram Setu’. There was no counter response from Akshay Kumar’s end on this.

Ajay Devgn:

Ajay Devgn is someone who recently faced legal trouble. As per media reports in Jagran, the movie starring Ajay Devgn was recently in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com