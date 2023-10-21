Gen Z Fashion Code For Girls: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s coolest ever styles [Photos]

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are leading the charge, and their styles are nothing short of a fashion revolution. These two fashion-forward ladies are setting trends that are as cool as they are. From Instagram-worthy streetwear to red carpet elegance, they’re showing us that Gen Z fashion isn’t just a trend – it’s a whole new fashion code! So, fasten your seatbelts as we delve into the fabulous world of Ananya and Shanaya’s coolest ever styles, because when it comes to fashion, Gen Z is taking the lead!

Ananya Panday: Sassy in street style

Ananya Panday is not just a fashion icon; she’s the ultimate street style sensation. Rocking a black sleeveless tank top paired with sleek black denim shorts, she’s the epitome of casual cool. It’s like she’s written the book on how to look effortlessly fabulous. And those multicolored abstract sneakers she’s flaunting are like a splash of artistic fun that takes her style to the next level. Completing the look with dewy makeup and sleek, straight hair, Ananya proves that street style can be adorable and chic, all at once.

Shanaya Kapoor: Lady in red

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is turning up the heat with her red-hot style game. She’s all decked out in a deep plunge halter neck red top paired with black trousers, showing us that red is the colour of confidence and glamour. Her wavy long hairdo adds a touch of natural elegance, and her soft makeup look has her beaming with charm. Shanaya Kapoor is the living embodiment of ‘red-y’ to take on the world in style, and her smiles say it all.

In the fashion face-off between Ananya Panday’s street style and Shanaya Kapoor’s bold red, these Gen Z fashionistas are showing us that there are no rules in the Gen Z fashion code. Whether it’s the streets or the red carpet, they’re here to slay and have fun while doing it. So, if you’re ready to embrace the coolest styles of Gen Z, just take a cue from Ananya and Shanaya – because fashion is all about self-expression, and they’re nailing it with their unique and fabulous styles!