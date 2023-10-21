Movies | Celebrities

Gen Z Fashion Code For Girls: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s coolest ever styles [Photos]

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are leading the charge, and their styles are nothing short of a fashion revolution. These two fashion-forward ladies are setting trends that are as cool as they are It’s to reckon that Gen Z is here to redefine fashion with a fresh and fierce flair!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Oct,2023 10:15:41
Gen Z Fashion Code For Girls: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s coolest ever styles [Photos] 863084
Credit: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are leading the charge, and their styles are nothing short of a fashion revolution. These two fashion-forward ladies are setting trends that are as cool as they are. From Instagram-worthy streetwear to red carpet elegance, they’re showing us that Gen Z fashion isn’t just a trend – it’s a whole new fashion code! So, fasten your seatbelts as we delve into the fabulous world of Ananya and Shanaya’s coolest ever styles, because when it comes to fashion, Gen Z is taking the lead!

Ananya Panday: Sassy in street style

Ananya Panday is not just a fashion icon; she’s the ultimate street style sensation. Rocking a black sleeveless tank top paired with sleek black denim shorts, she’s the epitome of casual cool. It’s like she’s written the book on how to look effortlessly fabulous. And those multicolored abstract sneakers she’s flaunting are like a splash of artistic fun that takes her style to the next level. Completing the look with dewy makeup and sleek, straight hair, Ananya proves that street style can be adorable and chic, all at once.

Gen Z Fashion Code For Girls: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s coolest ever styles [Photos] 863083

Shanaya Kapoor: Lady in red

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is turning up the heat with her red-hot style game. She’s all decked out in a deep plunge halter neck red top paired with black trousers, showing us that red is the colour of confidence and glamour. Her wavy long hairdo adds a touch of natural elegance, and her soft makeup look has her beaming with charm. Shanaya Kapoor is the living embodiment of ‘red-y’ to take on the world in style, and her smiles say it all.

Gen Z Fashion Code For Girls: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s coolest ever styles [Photos] 863076

Gen Z Fashion Code For Girls: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s coolest ever styles [Photos] 863077

Gen Z Fashion Code For Girls: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s coolest ever styles [Photos] 863078

Gen Z Fashion Code For Girls: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s coolest ever styles [Photos] 863080

Gen Z Fashion Code For Girls: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s coolest ever styles [Photos] 863081

In the fashion face-off between Ananya Panday’s street style and Shanaya Kapoor’s bold red, these Gen Z fashionistas are showing us that there are no rules in the Gen Z fashion code. Whether it’s the streets or the red carpet, they’re here to slay and have fun while doing it. So, if you’re ready to embrace the coolest styles of Gen Z, just take a cue from Ananya and Shanaya – because fashion is all about self-expression, and they’re nailing it with their unique and fabulous styles!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Timex and Actor Ananya Panday Urge People to ‘Waste More Time’ 863127
Timex and Actor Ananya Panday Urge People to ‘Waste More Time’
Shanaya Kapoor Shares 'Unseen' Photos With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Wishing Him For Birthday 862096
Shanaya Kapoor Shares ‘Unseen’ Photos With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Wishing Him For Birthday
Ananya Panday pens birthday note for Anant Ambani’s fiancé Radhika Merchant, check out 862054
Ananya Panday pens birthday note for Anant Ambani’s fiancé Radhika Merchant, check out
[Viral Photos] Ananya Panday draws boss quotient in abstract blazer suit at Lakme Fashion Week 861953
[Viral Photos] Ananya Panday draws boss quotient in abstract blazer suit at Lakme Fashion Week
Shanaya Kapoor, Mohanlal Begin 'Vrushabha' 2nd Schedule In Mumbai, Check Out Release Date 861342
Shanaya Kapoor, Mohanlal Begin ‘Vrushabha’ 2nd Schedule In Mumbai, Check Out Release Date
Diwali Jewellery Designs: Ananya Panday's all shine edition [Photos] 861173
Diwali Jewellery Designs: Ananya Panday’s all shine edition [Photos]

Latest Stories

Kareena Kapoor carves ‘haunting tale of a bride’ in Masaba Gupta’s luxe bridal collection 863069
Kareena Kapoor carves ‘haunting tale of a bride’ in Masaba Gupta’s luxe bridal collection
Anupamaa actresses don traditional attire for stunning photoshoot 863022
Anupamaa actresses don traditional attire for stunning photoshoot
Viral Photo: Disha Patani gets candid with Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree at Calvin Klein Tokyo event 863001
Viral Photo: Disha Patani gets candid with Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree at Calvin Klein Tokyo event
Hotness Alert! Sonam Bajwa spells glam in deep neck glittery corset top and low waist jeans 862997
Hotness Alert! Sonam Bajwa spells glam in deep neck glittery corset top and low waist jeans
Aditi Bhatia channels Victorian doll vibes in corset blue mini flare dress 862991
Aditi Bhatia channels Victorian doll vibes in corset blue mini flare dress
“Comin Soon,” Malaika Arora gives sneak peek from her upcoming project, check out 863124
“Comin Soon,” Malaika Arora gives sneak peek from her upcoming project, check out
Read Latest News