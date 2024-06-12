Genelia Deshmukh’s Black Feathery Slit Gown Is Apt For Cocktail Party Night, Take Cues

Genelia Deshmukh is one of the most loved actresses in town. Though she does not appear often on-screen, engaging posts and videos on her social media keep her fans entertained. Besides her fun-filled and bubbly personality, she is known for her fashion sense, which sets her apart. Recently she graced her look in a feathery blank slit dress which is apt for a cocktail party night, and here are reasons why you should have it in your wardrobe.

Genelia Deshmukh’s Black Feathery Slit Gown

For her latest photoshoot, Genelia graced her look in a classy black dress featuring a simple round neck and sleeveless hands. The bodycon dress, followed by a thigh-high side slit, adds a jaw-dropping touch. At the same time, the feathery edges of the ensemble create a masterpiece that makes this ensemble suitable for a cocktail party.

With the chic look of the outfit with a trendy slit, you can be the center of attraction wherever you go. To add an extra dose of sophistication, the actress pairs up her look with a sleek high ponytail. At the same time, the minimal makeup, shiny cheeks, and nude lips complement her appearance. The statement earrings give her classy vibes. With the sparkling silver handbag, the diva adds some spice to her trendy look, while the black bow heel makes her look ready for cocktail party night.