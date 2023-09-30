Get That Swagger Style Like Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, And Raashi Khanna In Baggy Jeans

Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Raashi Khanna in baggy jeans

Take cues on how to style the baggy jeans with unique tops.

What accessories go well with baggy jeans style

In the glamourous world of Bollywood, divas make trends with their fashion choices. Their style is not limited to stunning gowns or sarees, but they know to ace casual wear. And if you wish to be the swagger of your group, take code from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Raashi Khanna.

Disha Patani’s Airport Look In Jeans

The stunner Disha makes her airport arrival all about comfort. She pairs the blue baggy denim jeans with a white high-neck top. But wait, there is more! That baggy cardigan jacket gives her a sense of aesthetic look. She ditched accessories and makeup to let simplicity take center stage. The black shoes look cool.

Nora Fatehi’s Bold Look In Jeans

The queen of belly dance, Nora breaks the denim jeans aesthetics with her extreme baggy side slit blue jeans. With the glittery plunging top and fur jacket, she looks the star of the night. The sparkling accessories and that strong makeup give her a rocking vibe. The blue heels uplifted her look.

Raashi Khanna’s Charming Look In Jeans

Sticking to the vintage low-waist denim style in the modern baggy jeans, Raashi Khanna elevates her charm. She flaunts her curves with the netted bustier tip, and the white jacket on her shoulder gives bossy vibes. Ditched accessories to let her makeup complement her look. With the high heels, she added an extra dose of class.

Whose baggy jeans style did you like? Let us know below.