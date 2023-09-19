Movies | Celebrities

Get the blazer style guide from Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanka Chopra

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Sep,2023 04:15:35

When it comes to mastering the art of wearing blazers for women, look no further than the style inspiration from the fabulous Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanka Chopra. These leading ladies know how to turn a classic blazer into a statement piece that exudes confidence and charm. Let’s delve into their unique blazer styles and get some fashion tips along the way!

Mrunal Thakur’s plum power suit

Mrunal Thakur channels her inner boss queen in a stylish plum-hued blazer suit. This bold choice of color immediately commands attention and sets the tone for a powerful presence. Mrunal complements the look with long wavy hair, creating a perfect balance between professionalism and femininity. Her dewy, bold makeup adds an extra layer of sophistication, while white pumps bring a touch of elegance. It’s a stunning outfit choice for making a statement and leaving a lasting impression.

Get the blazer style guide from Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanka Chopra 852964

Priyanka Chopra’s all-white elegance

Priyanka Chopra stuns in her all-white blazer suit, embodying sheer elegance and grace. The monochromatic look exudes a sense of timeless sophistication. Priyanka’s wavy mid-parted short bob locks add a hint of playfulness, while her minimal makeup and gorgeous smile reflect her effortless charm. Beige heels complete the ensemble with finesse. This outfit is the epitome of classic chic, perfect for formal occasions or when you want to radiate poise and grace.

Get the blazer style guide from Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanka Chopra 852966

Katrina Kaif’s white camisole chic

Katrina Kaif opts for an all-white blazer suit, topping it off with a white camisole. This layered look adds depth and texture to the outfit, creating visual interest. Her long, sleek hairdo exudes a sense of modern sophistication, while a beautiful long neckpiece adds a touch of glamour. Katrina’s minimal makeup and warm smile keep the focus on her ensemble. This style showcases how layering can elevate a classic blazer, making it suitable for both formal and semi-formal events.

Get the blazer style guide from Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanka Chopra 852965

Blazers for women are a versatile wardrobe staple that can be transformed into various stunning looks. Whether you’re drawn to Mrunal Thakur’s bold and powerful plum, Priyanka Chopra’s timeless all-white elegance, or Katrina Kaif’s chic layering, these leading ladies demonstrate that blazers can be both professional and fashionable. These outfits not only highlight your sense of style but also reflect your unique personality and confidence. So, go ahead and experiment with blazer styles to create your own fashion statement and be ready to conquer any occasion with flair!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

