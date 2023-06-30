ADVERTISEMENT
Get the Nora Fatehi like radiant glow with these easy ‘highlighting’ tips

Nora Fatehi is getting the best glow on her face possible with the help of her highlighter. The diva took to her social media handle to share a series of videos straight from the makeup room, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 05:31:43
Highlighter is like the fairy godmother of makeup. It’s the magic wand that transforms your face from “meh” to “wowza!” With just a few swipes of this enchanted product, your cheekbones come to life, your skin gets the celestial glow. But with that you also need to know how to put the perfect strokes.

And here’s how Nora Fatehi is getting the best glow on her face possible with the help of her highlighter. The diva took to her social media handle to share a series of videos straight from the makeup room, where we can see her getting decked up in her style do, flaunting her radiant glow and glam.

Check out videos below-

Steps of highlighting your cheeks the perfect way

To highlight your cheeks perfectly, there are a few key techniques and products you can use to achieve a beautiful, radiant glow. Firstly, start with a clean and well-moisturized face. Apply your favorite foundation or tinted moisturizer as a base to create an even canvas.

Next, select a high-quality highlighter in a shade that complements your skin tone. Opt for a powder or cream formula, depending on your preference. Using a fluffy brush or your fingertips, gently apply the highlighter to the highest points of your cheekbones. This will create a natural-looking luminosity and enhance your facial features.

For an extra pop of radiance, you can also dab a small amount of highlighter on the center of your forehead, down the bridge of your nose, and on your cupid’s bow. Blend these areas seamlessly to avoid any harsh lines and achieve a subtle, dewy glow.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

