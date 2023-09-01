Movies | Celebrities

Glamour Galore: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan reunite in style, see pics

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan all spotted together in stylish decks at a beauty brand launch event. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Sep,2023 13:30:25
It was a star-studded soirée as Bollywood’s leading ladies, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani, came together again, setting the stage on fire with their undeniable charisma.

The divas were at the launch of a beauty brand campaign that left everyone spellbound. But wait, there was a new entrant in this glamorous tale – the much-anticipated Suhana Khan, poised to make her debut in the world of cinema with the upcoming Netflix series, “The Archies.”

Kareena Kapoor, the eternal style icon, graced the event in a jaw-dropping strapless black gown that effortlessly oozed elegance. Her dark and mesmerizing eye makeup cast a bewitching spell on the onlookers, while a statement locket added that extra touch of glamour, making her the undisputed star of the evening.

Glamour Galore: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan reunite in style, see pics 847767

Glamour Galore: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan reunite in style, see pics 847768

Suhana Khan, the fresh face of Bollywood, made a sizzling statement of her own, choosing a ravishing red strapless gown with a daring side slit that screamed confidence and poise. Like her contemporary Kareena, she allowed her flowing locks to cascade freely, epitomizing the timeless allure of Bollywood beauty.

But the trio wouldn’t be complete without Kiara Advani, who brought her own unique twist to the evening’s fashion symphony. She opted for a dramatic pastel green halter top paired with luxurious silk palazzos. Her outfit was a stunning blend of contemporary chic and traditional opulence, reflecting her flair for mixing trends with timeless elegance.

In a world where style reigns supreme, these three divas carved out their own distinctive style statements, leaving us all in awe of their glamorous avatars. This reunion was nothing short of a cinematic spectacle, a night where stars aligned, and fashion took center stage.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

