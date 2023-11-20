“Glowing With Greens,” Shraddha Kapoor’s Monday Motivation

Shraddha Kapoor is a heartthrob in Bollywood; the actress is known for her bubbly and fun-filled personality. The actress always makes us smile with her antics. Whether promoting her film or gathering for a fan meet, she knows how to rule over fans’ hearts with her grounded nature. However, her active presence on social media also treats her fans; this time, the actress shares a glimpse of her glowing green day.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Green Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor drops a glowing glimpse of herself enjoying the greenery. The actress in the photo can be seen posing with a bright smile. She wears a casual and comfortable white shirt. As usual, when Shraddha is not working, the actress ditches makeup to let her natural glow grab attention. And the same is true for today’s look.

With the visuals, it seems Shraddha took this gorgeous selfie on her balcony with the greenery all around to get that motivation for Monday. With the happiness on her face, she glows in the natural color like gold, and we can’t get over her magical charm. She keeps it simple with an open hairstyle and comfortable style. Sharing this beautiful photo, she wrote, “One pic is all it takes.”

Shraddha Kapoor is a grounded person. She cares for her fans and followers and often treats us with gorgeous glimpses on social media.

Did you like Shraddha Kapoor’s today’s glowing with greens Monday motivation?