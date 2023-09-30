Go bold and bright in crop top lehengas: Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi show the way

Highlights:

In the ever-evolving realm of fashion, there are trends that flutter by like fleeting butterflies, and then there are those that leave an indelible mark. Crop top lehengas, the epitome of fusion fashion, belong to the latter category. These ensembles, blending the audaciousness of a crop top with the timeless grace of a lehenga skirt, have been setting runways ablaze and inspiring closets worldwide. Today, we embark on a journey through the vibrant world of crop top lehengas, guided by the glamorous footsteps of Bollywood’s finest: Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, and Nora Fatehi. As we unravel their distinctive takes on this sartorial marvel, you’ll discover how to carry these styles with flair at various occasions, from lavish celebrations to intimate soirées. So, fasten your fashion seatbelts, dear readers, because we’re about to dive into a world where bold and beautiful reign supreme!

Kriti Sanon’s Lavender Dreams

Kriti Sanon, known for her impeccable style, recently turned heads in her lavender-themed crop top lehenga ensemble. Lavender, a color synonymous with grace and femininity, perfectly complemented her radiant persona. Her monochromatic lehenga, paired with a netted dupatta, exuded ethereal charm. But what truly stole the show was the statement choker adorning her neck, adding an extra layer of beauty to her look. Kriti’s ensemble is perfect for a sangeet ceremony or a festive gathering, offering a modern twist to traditional elegance.

To embrace Kriti’s lavender affair, choose a monochromatic crop top lehenga with delicate embroidery and pair it with statement jewelry. This look is sure to make you feel like royalty at any special occasion.

Mrunal Thakur’s Maroon Marvel

Mrunal Thakur graced the cover of Bridal Asia magazine in a maroon-red velvet crop top lehenga that was nothing short of regal. The rich maroon hue exuded sophistication, while the intricate golden embroidery adorned the lehenga choli, adding a touch of opulence. The deep plunging neckline of the crop top was embellished with golden details, making it a showstopper. With her long, wavy locks and dewy makeup, Mrunal looked every bit the Bollywood diva.

This maroon-red crop top lehenga is perfect for a grand wedding reception or a formal evening event. To recreate Mrunal’s look, opt for a velvet lehenga with intricate golden embroidery, and don’t forget to add some statement earrings to complete the ensemble.

Nora Fatehi’s Ochre-Yellow Elegance

Nora Fatehi, known for her mesmerizing dance moves, chose to go bold in an ochre-yellow monochrome crop top lehenga ensemble. The exquisite crop top featured intricate embroidery that perfectly matched the design on the skirt. She added a sheer, meshy dupatta, which added an element of grace to her look. With wavy hair, subtle eye makeup, rosy lips, and a diamond choker necklace, Nora looked like a true style icon.

Nora’s ochre-yellow crop top lehenga is a versatile choice that can be worn at various occasions, from a festive celebration to a cocktail party. To channel your inner Nora, opt for a monochrome lehenga with detailed embroidery, and accessorize with statement jewelry. This look is all about embracing the vibrancy of colour while staying true to traditional roots.

Crop top lehengas are the epitome of contemporary Indian fashion, blending boldness with traditional elegance. Take inspiration from these Bollywood stars and make a statement at your next special occasion with a crop top lehenga that reflects your unique style and personality. Whether it’s lavender dreams, maroon marvels, or ochre-yellow elegance, there’s a crop top lehenga for every fashionista to shine in. So, go ahead and embrace this trend with confidence and panache!