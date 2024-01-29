Gorgeous: Sreemukhi is beauty to behold in lilac silk lehenga set

Sreemukhi recently stole the show in a gorgeous lilac lehenga set, and oh boy, did she bring the glam! The television sensation rocked a stylish lavender blouse paired perfectly with a lehenga skirt and a chic dupatta, creating a traditional yet trendy look that was nothing short of stunning.

But let’s talk about that hair – Sreemukhi went for a beautiful floral ponytail that added a touch of freshness and whimsy to her overall appearance. It was like a garden party on her head, and we were all invited to the fabulous celebration.

Of course, no glam look is complete without the right accessories, and Sreemukhi aced it. A stylish pair of jhumkas swung from her ears, bringing just the right amount of sparkle. And those rani pink bangles? Total showstoppers, adding a burst of color that perfectly complemented the lilac hues of her ensemble.

In the spirit of sharing the glam, Sreemukhi took to social media, captioning the photos with excitement for her appearance on “Super Singer” on @starmaa. She gave a shoutout to her fantastic styling team, outfit by @siriboutique_guntur, earrings by @petalsbyswathi, bangles by @navkar_boutique, and the talented individuals behind her flawless look.

In summary, Sreemukhi’s fashion game is not just on point; it’s a whole symphony of style and elegance. The lilac lehenga set was more than an outfit; it was a fashion masterpiece, and Sreemukhi, the artist, painted the town glamorous.