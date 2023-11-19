Movies | Celebrities

Gothic Grace! Shruti Haasan unveils her traditional fusion couture in black kurta set

Shruti Haasan just dropped a fashion bomb on Instagram, mixing goth vibes with traditional glam. Check out her photos below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Gothic Grace! Shruti Haasan unveils her traditional fusion couture in black kurta set Credit: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan spins a fashion tale by infusing a touch of tradition into the edgy stir of goth style. With a keen sense of sartorial alchemy, she transforms the darkness of goth into a canvas for timeless elegance. It’s a subtle yet powerful twist, as elements of traditional couture seamlessly weave into the fabric of her bold choices.

Goth with traditional style

Given that, Shruti Haasan just dropped a fashion bomb on Instagram, mixing goth vibes with traditional glam. Picture this: she’s rocking a killer black brocade ethnic suit by Raw Mango. The top? Off-shoulder sass with a pleated bottom that’s basically twirl heaven. And can we talk about those Patiala pants? Hello, style statement!

Now, her footwear game is strong – strappy black heels, because why not? The hair? Long, wavy, and giving off serious mermaid vibes. Makeup is on point with sleek brows, dreamy eyes, and lashes that could do a happy dance.

See photos:

Gothic Grace! Shruti Haasan unveils her traditional fusion couture in black kurta set 869632

Gothic Grace! Shruti Haasan unveils her traditional fusion couture in black kurta set 869633

Gothic Grace! Shruti Haasan unveils her traditional fusion couture in black kurta set 869634

But wait, there’s bling! Oxidised jewelry for that desi touch, and a chic Pearl beaded round brocade clutch in hand. Shruti Haasan isn’t just slaying the fashion game; she’s rewriting the rules. Goth meets tradition, and we’re here for every fashionable plot twist she serves up.

Read Latest News