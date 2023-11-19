Gothic Grace! Shruti Haasan unveils her traditional fusion couture in black kurta set

Shruti Haasan spins a fashion tale by infusing a touch of tradition into the edgy stir of goth style. With a keen sense of sartorial alchemy, she transforms the darkness of goth into a canvas for timeless elegance. It’s a subtle yet powerful twist, as elements of traditional couture seamlessly weave into the fabric of her bold choices.

Goth with traditional style

Given that, Shruti Haasan just dropped a fashion bomb on Instagram, mixing goth vibes with traditional glam. Picture this: she’s rocking a killer black brocade ethnic suit by Raw Mango. The top? Off-shoulder sass with a pleated bottom that’s basically twirl heaven. And can we talk about those Patiala pants? Hello, style statement!

Now, her footwear game is strong – strappy black heels, because why not? The hair? Long, wavy, and giving off serious mermaid vibes. Makeup is on point with sleek brows, dreamy eyes, and lashes that could do a happy dance.

See photos:

But wait, there’s bling! Oxidised jewelry for that desi touch, and a chic Pearl beaded round brocade clutch in hand. Shruti Haasan isn’t just slaying the fashion game; she’s rewriting the rules. Goth meets tradition, and we’re here for every fashionable plot twist she serves up.