Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week

The glamour quotient at Milan Fashion Week reached new heights as Bollywood sensation and Gucci’s global ambassador, Alia Bhatt, graced the event. Alia’s appearance at the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show was a testament to her impeccable fashion sense and her role as a style icon.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a series of stunning photos showcasing her Milan Fashion Week look. She donned a striking green bling T-shirt with half sleeves, paired flawlessly with sky-blue bell-bottom denim jeans. The ensemble exuded a sense of nostalgia while embracing a modern twist, perfectly capturing the essence of Gucci’s iconic style.

The credit for this stunning look goes to the renowned celebrity stylist, Fabio Immediato, who accurately designed Alia’s outfit. Alia captioned her post: “Personal style but guccified.” The occasion that brought Alia to the Milan Fashion Week was none other than the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show. This event marked the debut of Gucci’s newly appointed creative director, Sabato De Sarno, who took the helm of the fashion house in January 2023.

During the event, Vogue had the opportunity to conduct a brief interview with the Bollywood diva. Alia expressed her excitement, sharing that it was her first visit to Milan. When asked about her Milan to-do list, she responded, “My to-do is already done, which is to go to a home-style Italian restaurant. Have something really nice, like authentic bread and some pasta and really fill up on carbs before coming to this fantastic show.”