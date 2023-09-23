Movies | Celebrities

Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt shared a series of stunning photos showcasing her Milan Fashion Week look. She donned a striking green bling T-shirt with half sleeves, paired flawlessly with sky-blue bell-bottom denim jeans.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Sep,2023 14:31:36
Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week 854627

The glamour quotient at Milan Fashion Week reached new heights as Bollywood sensation and Gucci’s global ambassador, Alia Bhatt, graced the event. Alia’s appearance at the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show was a testament to her impeccable fashion sense and her role as a style icon.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a series of stunning photos showcasing her Milan Fashion Week look. She donned a striking green bling T-shirt with half sleeves, paired flawlessly with sky-blue bell-bottom denim jeans. The ensemble exuded a sense of nostalgia while embracing a modern twist, perfectly capturing the essence of Gucci’s iconic style.

Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week 854625

Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week 854626

Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week 854619

Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week 854620

Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week 854621

Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week 854622

Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week 854623

Gucci's Global Ambassador Alia Bhatt shines in green bling T-shirt and bell-bottom jeans at Milan Fashion Week 854624

The credit for this stunning look goes to the renowned celebrity stylist, Fabio Immediato, who accurately designed Alia’s outfit. Alia captioned her post: “Personal style but guccified.” The occasion that brought Alia to the Milan Fashion Week was none other than the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 show. This event marked the debut of Gucci’s newly appointed creative director, Sabato De Sarno, who took the helm of the fashion house in January 2023.

During the event, Vogue had the opportunity to conduct a brief interview with the Bollywood diva. Alia expressed her excitement, sharing that it was her first visit to Milan. When asked about her Milan to-do list, she responded, “My to-do is already done, which is to go to a home-style Italian restaurant. Have something really nice, like authentic bread and some pasta and really fill up on carbs before coming to this fantastic show.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor ooze with glam in these blouse back designs 854434
Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor ooze with glam in these blouse back designs
Sparkle, shine n glow! Alia Bhatt personifies glam in latest fashion photoshoot [Photos] 854278
Sparkle, shine n glow! Alia Bhatt personifies glam in latest fashion photoshoot [Photos]
Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma 854105
Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma
From Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood Celebs Shower Kareena Kapoor Khan With Birthday Wishes 853947
From Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood Celebs Shower Kareena Kapoor Khan With Birthday Wishes
Women X Jumpsuits: Style it like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor 853750
Women X Jumpsuits: Style it like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor
Happy Festivities! Alia Bhatt takes traditional twirl in fiery orange saree with mirror embellished sleeveless blouse design 853364
Happy Festivities! Alia Bhatt takes traditional twirl in fiery orange saree with mirror embellished sleeveless blouse design

Latest Stories

Sonakshi Sinha Gives New Home Tour In Checkered Pant Suit and Printed Co ord Set, See Photos 854594
Sonakshi Sinha Gives New Home Tour In Checkered Pant Suit and Printed Co ord Set, See Photos
How Dev Anand Tried To Pull Zeenat Aman Out Of The Sibling Zone, & Failed 854616
How Dev Anand Tried To Pull Zeenat Aman Out Of The Sibling Zone, & Failed
How Does One Explain The SRK Phenomenon? 854615
How Does One Explain The SRK Phenomenon?
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal enjoy a romantic Greek getaway while celebrating 15 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum 854630
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal enjoy a romantic Greek getaway while celebrating 15 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum
Exclusive: Kashvi Grover bags web series ‘Happy Birthday’ 854548
Exclusive: Kashvi Grover bags web series ‘Happy Birthday’
Mission Raniganj's New thrilling motion poster out: Akshay Kumar & his team looks determined & set for the biggest rescue mission! 854539
Mission Raniganj’s New thrilling motion poster out: Akshay Kumar & his team looks determined & set for the biggest rescue mission!
Read Latest News