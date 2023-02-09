The Kapoor family is often in the news. Since they were little, when they and their late mother Sridevi came to gatherings, their appearance was noted as extraordinary. These daughters are adept at stunning the audience with their glam, much like their mother. In addition, the fad is likely to ruin their fashion and way of life even after they have entered the industry as actresses. The friends that Janhvi Kapoor has in her life are incredible. She was seen hanging around with her friends.

Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin, and their mutual acquaintances all attended the celebration. They may be seen having a great time and posing for pictures together in photos taken at the same time. Janhvi posted a collage of various images from the celebration on Instagram. Shanaya was dressed in black coordinates, while she wore a short yellow dress and matching floaters. Actor Janhvi is pictured with several of her pals. Orhan Awatramani, a friend of hers, is pictured posing with her while they are both wearing a black t-shirt and yellow pants.

Another photo of Janhvi Kapoor was posted by her buddy Orhan Awatramani on his Instagram stories, which also included images from their party. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tania Shroff, Ahan Shetty, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi who is Janhvi’s best friend, were also present at the celebration. Saif Ali Khan’s son was also there. Khushi Kapoor is wearing a black off-the-shoulder blouse and a brown leather skirt in the photos, while Janhvi Kapoor looks lovely in a lavender bodycon short dress.

The gossip in town has also focused on Janhvi’s private life. There were rumors that the actress was seeing Akshat Rajan. Janhvi has been linked to Akshat Rajan ever since she made her Bollywood debut in 2018 according to rumors. When Akshat shared a romantic photo of the two on her birthday, March 6, 2018, it sparked rumors that they were dating. But after that, according to recent news, we thought they both parted.