Rani Chatterjee is the glamour queen of the Bhojpuri movie industry. She is a great celebrity who has long ruled the industry. The diva captivated us with her work in the profession and charmed us with her hottest appearance. Rani Chatterjee made her movie debut in the Bhojpuri family drama Sasura Bada Paisawala, starring Manoj Tiwari. The film was successful and received multiple accolades when it was released in 2004.

Rani has often demonstrated that she is a true diva. Rani’s sense of style has amazed us. The actress is well-known for her acting abilities and fashion sense. Rani often shares her erotic photos on Instagram, where she has a sizable following. She is a new internet sensation who dazzles everyone with her sexy avatars and enthralls her followers.

Rani Chatterjee is active on her social media channels. The diva has a huge 1.7 million Instagram followers. She routinely shares photographs and videos on her profile and updates on her personal life. Rani is a big fan of exercising. She stays in shape and constantly motivates her fans to exercise and live healthy lives. She just posted a lip sync and expression video of herself singing “Na jaane kaha se.”

Rani Chatterjee’s Video Appearance

Rani Chatterjee donned a halter-neck black and pink ensemble. Her hair was styled in a one-sided hairdo. She applied dark pink lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. She had dark pink nail extensions painted on. She barely wears a few rings as jewelry. In the video, she rests her chin and then attempts to lip sync with a lady’s voice, provides a mesmerizing look, gets the proper meaning of the song, and attempts to act beautifully. Rani Chatterjee captioned her post, “Ye ladki nind se jaag ke shooting pe aai hai #najanekahaseaayahai #shoot #time after workout #réel.”

Did you like Rani Chatterjee’s latest reel video appearance on the ‘Na Jane Kahan Se’ song? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.