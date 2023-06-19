Heart Of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt blooms with brief mysterious insights in Gal Gadot-Jamie Dornan starrer

Alia Bhatt gears up for her international debut in Tom Harper’s thrilling masterpiece, Heart of Stone, set to hit Netflix on August 11. Fans will witness Alia’s electrifying performance alongside the formidable Gal Gadot. The trailer is currently winning over the internet. The actress shared the trailer on her social media handle earlier, leaving a buzz on Instagram.

Alia’s international debut shines through

While Alia’s presence in the Heart of Stone trailer unveiled during Netflix’s exhilarating global fan event, TUDUM, was tantalizingly brief, eager fans have been buzzing with speculation. The trailer has been unveiled on 18th of June. In the heart-pounding trailer of Heart of Stone, Gal Gadot shines as the enigmatic Rachel Stone, a formidable member of the covert organization known as the Charter. As the Charter’s elite agents strive to construct a grand design for global harmony, a mysterious and captivating presence looms in the form of Alia Bhatt. With each glimpse of Bhatt’s character, it becomes evident that she is the ideal counterpoint to the Charter’s mission—a perfect foil who threatens to disrupt their noble intentions. As tensions rise and the plot thickens, audiences can’t help but anticipate the thrilling clash between these two forces, eagerly awaiting the unveiling of Bhatt’s true role in this high-stakes game of intrigue.

