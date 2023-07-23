ADVERTISEMENT
Here Find Out Janhvi Kapoor's Pyaar In An Adorable Video

Janhvi Kapoor never misses a chance to steal hearts. The actress revealed about her pyaar in the latest Instagram dump. Check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jul,2023 17:15:36
Here Find Out Janhvi Kapoor's Pyaar In An Adorable Video

Janhvi Kapoor is currently in the limelight for all good reasons. Her recently released film Bawaal is receiving Bawaal response from the audience and critics for her performance. Today the actress is making it to the headlines for her personal life. She revealed her pyaar in an adorable video on her Instagram.

Who Is Janhvi Kapoor’s Pyaar?

The 26-year-old shared a video revealing her love. In the video, she can be seen having a cozy moment with her pyaar. Before you think too far, let us reveal that her pyaar is no one but her pet dogs. Janhvi wore a blue night suit paired with white socks. She was sitting on the floor and hugged her dogs.

Janhvi Kapoor received love from her dogs as one of the dogs licked her face. She played her movie song ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte.’ She dropped the video with a caption, “so much pyaari pyaari pyaari (with a couple of red hearts).”

Janhvi Kapoor’s film Bawaal also features Varun Dhawan in a key role. The tragic love story of the duo in the film created Bawaal among the audience. She is evolving with her every performance in the films. The critics praised her role in the film Mili though the film was not successful commercially.

Did you like Janhvi Kapoor’s pyaar? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

