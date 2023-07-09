Here Find Out Shruti Haasan's Night Party Buddies

Shruti Haasan is a well-known and versatile actress in South and Hindi cinema. Her acting prowess has earned her massive fandom throughout the country. In contrast, her music has made her a music sensation. She often shares her musical time with her fans. In contrast, she loves to party and enjoy her life to the fullest. Yet again, the diva is having a great night party with her buddies. Let’s find out.

Shruti Haasan’s Night Party Buddies

The diva took to her Instagram story and dropped some pictures from last night’s party with her buddies. She shared a black-and-white picture of her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, and her sister Aksharaa Haasan. The duo hugged each other and looked adorable. Shruti, in the text, wrote, “These 2 my (a red heart emoji).” In the other picture, the trio posed for a quirky selfie.

Shruti Haasan often parties, especially with her boyfriend, Santanu. The duo regularly treats her fans with their adorable and loving glimpses together. The actress announced her relationship with the artist a couple of years ago. And ever since then, she has been very open about her relationship. Earlier, the duo had a great time vacationing in London.

Shruti enjoys a huge fandom on her profile, with millions of followers. Her regular share of fashion pictures, music, and personal life keeps her fans engaged.

